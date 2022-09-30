Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer.   Live demo   |   Learn more

Use this interactive, customizable roadmap template to map out high-level areas in which you can improve.

🚴‍♀️ Mission Impossible – Team Roadmap Template

Roadmap to success! Free Mindmap Template.

Use this interactive, customizable roadmap template to map out high-level areas in which you can improve, list the details of your product roadmap, and jot down notes regarding analytics + growth, biz-ops, and business development.

This template contains the following:

  1. High Level Areas to Improve
  2. 📝 Product Roadmap
  3. 🔍 Analytics
  4. 📈 Growth / OPS / BD

Simply copy it to your workspace of choice to get started! Happy planning 😊🍀

