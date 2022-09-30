🐞 Bug Tracker QA Template

Get on the fast track to prevent bugs!

Bug Tracker is a tool that helps you quickly and easily find out where your code might be going wrong, so your bug can be fixed before it becomes a problem for production. You won’t have to spend hours trying to figure out how this or that happens when Bug Tracker QA has all the answers waiting for you.

With our easy-to-follow template, even newbies will be able to take charge of their workflow and see what they’re doing wrong without breaking a sweat. Whether you’re designing sites or developing prototypes that need updating, we’re here from start (getting started) to finish (crossing off all those pesky bugs).

Does this sound familiar to you? — It’s a lovely afternoon; you’re in your zone, coding away; and at the end, you get to deploy your code. Oh, but what’s that? A bug is holding your work back!

No worries, there are always going to be bugs in the development cycle. It happens to all of us, so we’re here to help you out with this easy-to-use template!

Simply copy this template into your workspace of choice to get started.

No bug shall be overlooked ever again, although we can’t necessarily promise anything. 😅