Gather customer feedback to develop product-market fit! Free Collaborative Startup Product Feedback Task List / Checklist Template.

☕️ User Experience Interview Template

Gather customer feedback to develop product-market fit!

So you have created a product and launched it to your target market. Congratulations!

But how do you know if your users enjoy using the product? Maybe they have ideas on how to improve the product upon using it. Time to conduct some user interviews to find out!

Use this template when conducting user experience interviews to compile user feedback in a structured, organized manner. You can use the feedback you’ll obtain to help find and develop true product-market fit! You’ve got this 🤗

Simply copy it to your workspace of choice to get started!

