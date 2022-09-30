🎒 Product Feedback Template

Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer. Live demo | Learn more
Organize user comments, suggestions, and questions. Track customer feedback. Free collaborative team template.
An essential part of your development cycle is the feedback your users provide. Whenever you deliver a new version, you have to get some people in on a call or gather written feedback to know how to improve.
But where do you start? What kinds of questions should you ask? No worries! We’re here to help you. Use this cheat sheet for your next Product Feedback Interview!
This template contains the following sections:
Simply have this template open during the interview and make sure to jot down the feedback provided ✍️