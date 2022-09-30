Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer.   Live demo   |   Learn more

Organize user comments, suggestions, and questions. Track customer feedback.

🎒 Product Feedback Template

Organize user comments, suggestions, and questions. Track customer feedback.

An essential part of your development cycle is the feedback your users provide. Whenever you deliver a new version, you have to get some people in on a call or gather written feedback to know how to improve.

But where do you start? What kinds of questions should you ask? No worries! We’re here to help you. Use this cheat sheet for your next Product Feedback Interview!

This template contains the following sections:

  1. ❤️ What do you love about our product?
  2. 💪 What can we improve on?
  3. 🎯 What features / improvements would you like to see next?
  4. 🤔 Do you have any questions for us?
  5. 📝 Additional notes / thoughts

Simply have this template open during the interview and make sure to jot down the feedback provided ✍️

