📐 Measure UX Metrics Template

Use this free template to measure your UX Metrics and measure usability!

User experience (UX) is a key part of the user experience. As a company, you want to measure how users are interacting with your platform and whether they like it or not. To help you track these metrics, we have created a template with popular frameworks!

This template contains the following sections:

🖼 UX Metrics Frameworks ⚖️ System Usability Scale (SUS) 💘 The HEART Framework 🥅 The Goals-Signals-Metrics Process

Track how your users are experiencing your website and address potential issues! Simply copy this template into your workspace to get started.