Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer.   Live demo   |   Learn more

Log inSign up
download dots
red circlessolid starsemi circle

Measure UX Metrics: Measure, compare, & track the user experience of your website or app over time. Free Startup Remote Design Team Checklist Template. - Use this free template to measure your UX Metrics and measure usability!

📐 Measure UX Metrics Template

Use this free template to measure your UX Metrics and measure usability!

User experience (UX) is a key part of the user experience. As a company, you want to measure how users are interacting with your platform and whether they like it or not. To help you track these metrics, we have created a template with popular frameworks!

This template contains the following sections:

  1. 🖼 UX Metrics Frameworks
  2. ⚖️ System Usability Scale (SUS)
  3. 💘 The HEART Framework
  4. 🥅 The Goals-Signals-Metrics Process

Track how your users are experiencing your website and address potential issues! Simply copy this template into your workspace to get started.

nine dotsred circles

More Templates

Measure UX Metrics
Measure UX Metrics
Case Study Research
Case Study Research
Product Feedback
Product Feedback
User Experience Interview
User Experience Interview
Customer Question Board
Customer Question Board
Net Promoter Score Checklist
Net Promoter Score Checklist
Project Brief
Project Brief
Effective Engineering Notes
Effective Engineering Notes
TaskadeAboutPricingPressJobsFAQLegalReviewsCompareHelp CenterCommunity ForumAffiliate PartnersServer StatusIntegrationsSecurityContact
DownloadsAndroidiOSMacMac App StoreWindowsMicrosoft StoreLinux (x86)Linux (ARM)Snap StoreChromeFirefoxEdge
Designed ForRemote WorkTask ManagementEducationOutlinerStartupsDesignersAgenciesMarketersMind MappingVideo ChatNonprofitsDevelopersWriters
TemplatesFeaturedPersonalProject ManagementEducationTask ManagementProduct ManagementRemote WorkMarketingAIMeetingsMind Map
Team ManagementRoadmapStrategyStartupGamingProductionEngineeringOrganizationalDesignResearchMaintenanceY CombinatorHow-TosTrip PlanningMusicPlanning
Blog
Made with ❤️ in San Francisco, US
© 2023 Taskade.