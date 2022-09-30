Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer.   Live demo   |   Learn more

Organize your thoughts & questions in one place! Free Collaborative Startup Company Organizational Remote Team Product Development Kanban Board Template.

Customer Question Board Template

Organize your thoughts & questions in one place.

This template has everything you need to get organized. Think of it like a photo album for customers. Simply type in your questions and ideas, and drag-and-drop them into one of the five available folders: To do, Tasks completed, In progress, Completed tasks and Cancelled tasks! It cannot be simpler than this!

Organize your customer-related thoughts and questions in one place with this free kanban board template!

This customer question board has 13 sections:

  1. 🤔 What do we want to learn about the customer?
  2. 🗣 Ask the User
  3. 🕵️‍♀️ Observe the User
  4. 💡 Insights
  5. Validation
  6. 🙇‍♂️ Prepare
  7. 🗣 Ask the Prompt
  8. 🧐 Discuss & Cluster
  9. 📖 Methodologies
  10. 🔍 Discovery, Asking the User
  11. 👓 Evaluation, Observing the User
  12. 🔍 Discovery, Asking the User
  13. 👓 Evaluation, Observing the User

Simply copy this into your workspace of choice to get started!

