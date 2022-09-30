Customer Question Board Template

This template has everything you need to get organized. Think of it like a photo album for customers. Simply type in your questions and ideas, and drag-and-drop them into one of the five available folders: To do, Tasks completed, In progress, Completed tasks and Cancelled tasks! It cannot be simpler than this!

Organize your customer-related thoughts and questions in one place with this free kanban board template!

This customer question board has 13 sections:

🤔 What do we want to learn about the customer? 🗣 Ask the User 🕵️‍♀️ Observe the User 💡 Insights ✅ Validation 🙇‍♂️ Prepare 🗣 Ask the Prompt 🧐 Discuss & Cluster 📖 Methodologies 🔍 Discovery, Asking the User 👓 Evaluation, Observing the User

Simply copy this into your workspace of choice to get started!