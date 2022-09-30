🎄 Ugly Christmas Sweater Competition Template

Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer. Live demo | Learn more
Host your annual Ugly Christmas Sweater competition using Taskade! Free Collaborative Startup Yearly Annual Team Task List Template.
Because your teammates can’t all come into one office together, you can host your annual Ugly Christmas Sweater competition over Taskade instead. The idea is very simple—put your name in and upload a picture. The one with the most comments wins!
Simply copy this template into your workspace of choice to get started, and don’t forget to invite your team members. Have fun! Ho ho ho 🎅🏼