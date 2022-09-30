Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer.   Live demo   |   Learn more

Get a bird's-eye view of your distributed team's timezones working remote. Free team collaboration template.

🌍 Co-Workers Around the World Template

Get a bird’s-eye view of your distributed team’s timezones working remote.

Specifically designed to simplify the sometimes-difficult task of understanding where your friends and co-workers are! With Co-Workers Around the World, you never need to worry about when you chat with someone or miss a question because they’re busy.

Remote Work is the future, but sometimes it can get pretty complicated to find the optimal time-slot to chat. Use this overview to keep track of where and in which timezones your co-workers are located!

