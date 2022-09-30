Working remotely can be a difficult thing to do. On top of getting your work done with all the distractions at home, you have to do all the personal tasks to take care of yourself! We created this customizable checklist with decision trees so you can take care of yourself while getting things done.

This template contains the following areas for your well-being:

🌞 Have I gotten fresh air today? 🍽️ Am I hungry? 🚰 Am I thirsty? 🚶‍♀️ Have I gotten up or taken a walk within the past hour? 😬 Am I stuck on something?

Be the best you can be. Simply copy this template into your workspace to get started on it! 🙋