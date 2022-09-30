🏎 Remote Team GTD Template

Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer. Live demo | Learn more
Ready to start implementing the GTD system? This free GTD checklist template will help introduce you to the methodology and help you get started getting things done.
There are five steps to this time management method:
Simply copy this template into your workspace of choice to get started. Don’t forget to invite your teammates! 💯
The GTD (Getting Things Done) methodology is a system for being more efficient, productive and successful. With this system in place, it becomes easier to manage tasks and projects with ease. The key elements to the system are: Capture, Clarify, Organize, Reflect, and Engage. Learn all about these four components of the GTD system and how to implement them into your own life for greater success!
The GTD system is a tried and true method for getting things done. It was created by productivity expert David Allen, and has since been used by millions of people around the world to help them get more out of their day. The system is based on five key principles: capture, clarify, organize, reflect, and engage. By following these four steps, you can make sure that you’re always on top of your game and getting things done!
Now that you know the five steps of the GTD system, it’s time to start implementing it into your own life. The best way to do this is to start small and gradually add more tasks and projects into your system. Start by picking one area of your life that you want to focus on, like work or home.
Then, begin by capturing all of the tasks that need to be done in that area and clarifying them. Once you have a list of tasks, start organizing them by priority and type. Finally, reflect on your progress regularly and engage in your work by completing the tasks.
Repeat these same steps for each area of your life until you have a system that works for you. And don’t forget to use this online GTD checklist template to help you get started!