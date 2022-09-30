👥 Remote Team Alignment Template

Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer. Live demo | Learn more
Remote Team Alignment: Free Remote Team Canvas Workshop Board Template. Map out your team members' roles and purpose using our free, online template!
Team alignment is the idea that the entire team shares a common goal and vision for the company. This goes hand in hand with autonomous teams working collaboratively to get things done. We have created a template to help you map out how to align your team and get everyone on the same page with these topics:
Simply copy this template into your workspace to get started!