👥 Remote Team Alignment Template

Team alignment is the idea that the entire team shares a common goal and vision for the company. This goes hand in hand with autonomous teams working collaboratively to get things done. We have created a template to help you map out how to align your team and get everyone on the same page with these topics:

👥 People & Roles 🎯 Team Goals 💎 Team Values 🎳 Team Purpose 🥅 Personal Goals 🤚 Personal Needs & Expectations 📜 Rules & Action Points

