Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer.   Live demo   |   Learn more

Log inSign up
download dots
red circlessolid starsemi circle

Remote Team Alignment: Free Remote Team Canvas Workshop Board Template. Map out your team members' roles and purpose using our free, online template!

👥 Remote Team Alignment Template

Map out your team members’ roles and purpose using our free, online template!

Team alignment is the idea that the entire team shares a common goal and vision for the company. This goes hand in hand with autonomous teams working collaboratively to get things done. We have created a template to help you map out how to align your team and get everyone on the same page with these topics:

  1. 👥 People & Roles
  2. 🎯 Team Goals
  3. 💎 Team Values
  4. 🎳 Team Purpose
  5. 🥅 Personal Goals
  6. 🤚 Personal Needs & Expectations
  7. 📜 Rules & Action Points

Simply copy this template into your workspace to get started!

nine dotsred circles

More Templates

Distributed Teamwork Checklist
Distributed Teamwork Checklist
Real-Time Retrospective Board
Real-Time Retrospective Board
Work From Home Checklist
Work From Home Checklist
Remote Tech Stack
Remote Tech Stack
Remote Team Project Task Board
Remote Team Project Task Board
Offboard Remote Employee
Offboard Remote Employee
Remote Project Team Hub
Remote Project Team Hub
Remote Team GTD
Remote Team GTD
Design Task List for Remote Teams
Design Task List for Remote Teams
How to Manage a Remote Team Project
How to Manage a Remote Team Project
How to Be More Efficient as a Remote Worker
How to Be More Efficient as a Remote Worker
How to Successfully Complete Remote Team Projects
How to Successfully Complete Remote Team Projects
TaskadeAboutPricingPressJobsFAQLegalReviewsCompareHelp CenterCommunity ForumAffiliate PartnersServer StatusIntegrationsSecurityContact
DownloadsAndroidiOSMacMac App StoreWindowsMicrosoft StoreLinux (x86)Linux (ARM)Snap StoreChromeFirefoxEdge
Designed ForRemote WorkTask ManagementEducationOutlinerStartupsDesignersAgenciesMarketersMind MappingVideo ChatNonprofitsDevelopersWriters
TemplatesFeaturedPersonalProject ManagementEducationTask ManagementProduct ManagementRemote WorkMarketingAIMeetingsMind Map
Team ManagementRoadmapStrategyStartupGamingProductionEngineeringOrganizationalDesignResearchMaintenanceY CombinatorHow-TosTrip PlanningMusicPlanning
Blog
Made with ❤️ in San Francisco, US
© 2023 Taskade.