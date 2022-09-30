Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer.   Live demo   |   Learn more

Get an overview of your company's different teams, roles, and responsibilities. Free Mindmap Template.

⭐️ Remote Project Team Hub Template

Get an overview of your company’s different teams, roles, and responsibilities.

If you’re part of a remote team, miscommunication and misunderstanding are some of the issues you may face every day. But that doesn’t have to be the norm. Use this remote project team hub template to create a digital headquarters for your organization.

Why Do You Need a Remote Project Team Hub?

1. It’s Your Digital Command Center

Is your team distributed across multiple time zones? A remote project team hub lets everyone see real-time data, access project files, and check progress in a holistic way.

Depending on user roles and permissions, team members can view, edit, or manage projects inside the hub. That gives everybody an opportunity to weigh in and share their ideas.

2. It’s a Source of Team Knowledge

A team hub acts as a single source of truth for your organization. You can use it to store all kinds of resources like FAQs, checklists, code snippets, documents, or video tutorials. 

And the best part? Team members can actively curate and contribute to team knowledge to make sure that they can always have up-to-date business intel. 

3. It Supports Team Collaboration

Fragmented workflows give you a headache? A team hub lets you assign tasks and track all projects in a shared calendar view. It’s a perfect solution for projects with multiple dependencies.

Project management doesn’t have to be boring. Choose a color palette for your projects, apply text formatting options, and cycle between multiple workflows including boards and mind maps.

4. It Enables Clear Communication

A team hub in Taskade lets you use three different communication channels—chat, video conferencing, and project comments—in the same window, in the same app.

Since all discussions happen in one place, you don’t have to dig through dozens of emails to find the right thread. A team hub combines collaboration and communication in one space.

5. It Communicates Your “Why”

A remote project team hub lets you highlight your business “whys” clearly and effectively. It also helps your team understand how project goals align with overarching business objectives.

Communicating the “why” cuts the legwork for everyone. That means you don’t need to micromanage as every member knows where they’re going and how to get there.

How to Use the Remote Project Team Hub Template

  1. To get started, sign in to your Taskade account or sign up for free.
  2. Open the template link and click on the ➕New Project button.
  3. Choose the Workspace where you want to create your remote project team hub.
  4. Customize your team hub using Taskade’s editing and formatting features.
  5. Finally, click on the Share button next to your profile photo to start collaborating.

Create a Remote Project Team Hub with Taskade 👈

