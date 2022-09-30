Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer.   Live demo   |   Learn more

Tips to boost your remote work productivity while also maintaining work-life balance! Free Working from Home Task List Template.

🏡 How to Work From Home Template

Tips to boost your remote work productivity while also maintaining work-life balance.

Given the ubiquity of technology today, it’s no surprise that remote, distributed work is skyrocketing in popularity & adoption. Taskade itself was designed and created with distributed teams in mind 😄

Working from home allows for a lot more flexibility and time that you otherwise would have spent commuting. However, it’s also easy to lose track of work-life separation and/or get distracted & not do anything 😟

As a distributed team, we have put together a collection of tips to boost your remote work productivity while also maintaining work-life balance!

Simply copy it to your workspace of choice to get started ☀️

