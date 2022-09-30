Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer.   Live demo   |   Learn more

Log inSign up
download dots
red circlessolid starsemi circle

Use Taskade with your team to get things done! Free Collaborative Startup Task List / Checklist Template.

🚀 How to Collaborate in Real-Time as a Distributed Team Template

Use Taskade with your team to get things done!

Working in a distributed, autonomous team can prove to be a difficult task – especially without a project management tool. Luckily for you, our team at Taskade is working hard to roll out useful features for you to use when you want to collaborate with your co-workers!

Taskade is a great way to collaborate with your team on any project, anytime, anywhere. With an easy-to-use interface and the ability to sync tasks in real-time with your co-workers, you can have all your team members working on the same thing at the same time.

This template talks about the various ways you can use Taskade to collaboratively work in a distributed team:

  1. ☀️ Taskade is simple, flexible, and fun!

  2. ✏️ Edit Projects

  3. ⚡️ Templates & Workflows

  4. Manage Tasks

  5. 🚀 Work Together

  6. ⚙️ Project Options

  7. 🧠 Strategy

  8. 🎯 Goals

  9. 🚀 Completed!

Copy this template into your workspace and start learning about how Taskade can help you!

nine dotsred circles

More Templates

Distributed Teamwork Checklist
Distributed Teamwork Checklist
Real-Time Retrospective Board
Real-Time Retrospective Board
Work From Home Checklist
Work From Home Checklist
Remote Tech Stack
Remote Tech Stack
Remote Team Project Task Board
Remote Team Project Task Board
Offboard Remote Employee
Offboard Remote Employee
Remote Project Team Hub
Remote Project Team Hub
Remote Team GTD
Remote Team GTD
Design Task List for Remote Teams
Design Task List for Remote Teams
How to Manage a Remote Team Project
How to Manage a Remote Team Project
How to Be More Efficient as a Remote Worker
How to Be More Efficient as a Remote Worker
How to Successfully Complete Remote Team Projects
How to Successfully Complete Remote Team Projects
TaskadeAboutPricingPressJobsFAQLegalReviewsCompareHelp CenterCommunity ForumAffiliate PartnersServer StatusIntegrationsSecurityContact
DownloadsAndroidiOSMacMac App StoreWindowsMicrosoft StoreLinux (x86)Linux (ARM)Snap StoreChromeFirefoxEdge
Designed ForRemote WorkTask ManagementEducationOutlinerStartupsDesignersAgenciesMarketersMind MappingVideo ChatNonprofitsDevelopersWriters
TemplatesFeaturedPersonalProject ManagementEducationTask ManagementProduct ManagementRemote WorkMarketingAIMeetingsMind Map
Team ManagementRoadmapStrategyStartupGamingProductionEngineeringOrganizationalDesignResearchMaintenanceY CombinatorHow-TosTrip PlanningMusicPlanning
Blog
Made with ❤️ in San Francisco, US
© 2023 Taskade.