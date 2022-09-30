🚀 How to Collaborate in Real-Time as a Distributed Team Template

Use Taskade with your team to get things done!

Working in a distributed, autonomous team can prove to be a difficult task – especially without a project management tool. Luckily for you, our team at Taskade is working hard to roll out useful features for you to use when you want to collaborate with your co-workers!

Taskade is a great way to collaborate with your team on any project, anytime, anywhere. With an easy-to-use interface and the ability to sync tasks in real-time with your co-workers, you can have all your team members working on the same thing at the same time.

This template talks about the various ways you can use Taskade to collaboratively work in a distributed team:

☀️ Taskade is simple, flexible, and fun! ✏️ Edit Projects ⚡️ Templates & Workflows ✅ Manage Tasks 🚀 Work Together ⚙️ Project Options 🧠 Strategy 🎯 Goals 🚀 Completed!

