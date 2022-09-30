More and more people are working remotely these days. Technology enables you to accomplish a wide variety of tasks effectively from the comfort of your home.

But while remote work affords much flexibility, you might also feel like the line between home and work has become blurred. This template will help you regain balance.

How to Be More Efficient as a Remote Worker?

You can increase your productivity as a remote worker by implementing effective work strategies and making a few lifestyle changes. The tips included in this template will guide you in that quest and help you create a sustainable work environment.

Boost Productivity With the How to Be Efficient as a Remote Worker Template

Are you ready to create the flexible work schedule you’ve always dreamed of? Here are a few tips & tricks that will help you make the most of this template:

Get creative: Customize the document to show your unique personality. You can add #tags and emojis, customize bullet points, and upload images/videos.

Measure progress: Get a sense of accomplishment by checking off the things you’ve already accomplished. Fold/unfold the sections of this template as needed.

Spread the word: Want to share some pro tips with fellow remote workers? Share the template and start a video conference to discuss what you’ve learned.

How to Use the How to Be More Efficient as a Remote Worker Template

To get started, sign in to your Taskade account or sign up for free. Open the template link and click on the ➕New Project button. Choose the Workspace where you want to create your checklist. Customize the checklist using Taskade’s editing and formatting features. Finally, click on the Share button next to your profile photo to start collaborating.

We know. It sounds too good to be true. But remote work doesn’t have to mean getting less done. You can still make it happen! Our guide, How to Be More Efficient as a Remote Worker, will give you the tools you need to maximize your productivity and get more out of your time (even when you’re not sitting in an office).

There are only so many hours in a day, so it’s up to us to make the most of the hours we have (but make sure not to overwork). By adopting habits designed to help you work more efficiently, you can significantly boost your productivity and get more done!

Simply copy this free task list into your workspace of choice to get started! ⚡️

Create a How to Be More Efficient as a Remote Worker Checklist with Taskade