Email 101 for Distributed Teams: A Free Checklist - Use this checklist to evaluate how good your email skills are.

📩 Email 101 for Distributed Teams Template

Optimizing your email skills is serious business. We’ve created a checklist to help you figure out how to increase your effectiveness in composing an email, no matter what type of communication style that you’re used to: formal or informal. There are so many things that can be decided beforehand before sending an email, like what information should go into the subject line and what should stay out of it? What are some other things you should know from when to send emails and who the receivers should be? And there’s even more outside of those questions! Start improving your digital communications with this helpful list of must-knows for all distributed teams.

This template contains the following areas:

  1. 👍 Email Pros
  2. 👎 Email Cons
  3. When to Use Email
  4. When Not to Use Email
  5. 💡 6 Email Productivity Tips

Simply copy this template into your workspace to get started!

