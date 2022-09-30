Keep your remote team motivated and on-track! Build an efficient and effective distributed team in a blink.

Distributed teams are becoming the norm these days. And that makes perfect sense since they can work together on the same project even without being in the same physical location. But how to create an effective distributed team? Here’s everything you need to know.

What Is a Distributed Teamwork Checklist?

A distributed teamwork checklist includes all the steps you need to follow to create an effective distributed team—individual requirements, performance indicators, communication guidelines, and even things like physical and mental wellbeing suggestions.

Build a Distributed Team With the Distributed Teamwork Checklist Template

Set your distributed team up for success by following the recommendations included in the template. Here’s how to make the most of this checklist:

Define priorities: Create lists of tasks and sub-tasks for your team to accomplish. You can drag and drop items to reorder them based on how important they are.

Share and collaborate: Share this checklist with your team so they can jump right in. You can @mention specific team members to quickly delegate tasks.

Measure your progress: Track tasks with #tags and check off completed items to hide them from the list. This will help you build team momentum down the road.

How to Use the Distributed Teamwork Checklist Template

To get started, sign in to your Taskade account or sign up for free. Open the template link and click on the ➕New Project button. Choose the Workspace where you want to create your checklist. Customize the checklist using Taskade’s editing and formatting features. Finally, click on the Share button next to your profile photo to start collaborating.

Taskade is an innovative app that not only helps teams stay connected and work more efficiently but also makes your team feel closer. By building in checks for individual tasks like mood management, self-care, and relationship-building, Taskade ensures that each member of the team feels valued and can thrive even when they’re remote.

With features like integrations with third-party software products to encourage productivity through task reminders and notifications about deadlines; time tracking so you can gauge where your time goes across multiple projects over longer periods of timescales; calendars to keep track of your different commitments.

When your team is distributed across the globe, it can be easy to lose track of things. Taskade itself was created to help remote, distributed teams work together efficiently and effectively to get things done. As a distributed team ourselves, we are well aware of the challenges that remote collaborators face.

This free teamwork checklist will help you and your team establish individual requirements, maintain and nurture your mental health, and cultivate relationships and communication, among other things, to ensure that you’re all on the same page.

Simply copy this template into your workspace of choice to get started!

Create a Distributed Teamwork Checklist with Taskade