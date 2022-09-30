🗺 Distributed Teamwork Checklist Template

Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer. Live demo | Learn more
Keep your remote team motivated and on-track! Build an efficient and effective distributed team in a blink.
Keep your remote team motivated and on-track! Build an efficient and effective distributed team in a blink.
Distributed teams are becoming the norm these days. And that makes perfect sense since they can work together on the same project even without being in the same physical location. But how to create an effective distributed team? Here’s everything you need to know.
A distributed teamwork checklist includes all the steps you need to follow to create an effective distributed team—individual requirements, performance indicators, communication guidelines, and even things like physical and mental wellbeing suggestions.
Set your distributed team up for success by following the recommendations included in the template. Here’s how to make the most of this checklist:
Taskade is an innovative app that not only helps teams stay connected and work more efficiently but also makes your team feel closer. By building in checks for individual tasks like mood management, self-care, and relationship-building, Taskade ensures that each member of the team feels valued and can thrive even when they’re remote.
With features like integrations with third-party software products to encourage productivity through task reminders and notifications about deadlines; time tracking so you can gauge where your time goes across multiple projects over longer periods of timescales; calendars to keep track of your different commitments.
When your team is distributed across the globe, it can be easy to lose track of things. Taskade itself was created to help remote, distributed teams work together efficiently and effectively to get things done. As a distributed team ourselves, we are well aware of the challenges that remote collaborators face.
This free teamwork checklist will help you and your team establish individual requirements, maintain and nurture your mental health, and cultivate relationships and communication, among other things, to ensure that you’re all on the same page.
Simply copy this template into your workspace of choice to get started!