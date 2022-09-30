Keep track of your remote team’s assignments in one place. Create a task list for your remote design team. Keep them on task and help them collaborate on your design project with this free customizable template.

Tracking progress in a remote team is tricky when you can’t swing by your teammates’ workstations personally. But don’t worry. Technology gives you the right tools to keep your finger on the pulse and make sure your team is on the path to success.

What Is a Design Task List for Remote Teams?

A design task list is a simple checklist for keeping track of your remote team’s assignments. The list is divided into three steps—backlog, in progress, and completed. Using this system will help you effectively manage your team during all kinds of projects.

Collaborate Effectively With the Design Task List for Remote Teams

Use this simple template to check the status of your team’s assignments and to see how much they’ve managed to accomplish. Here’s how to make the most of this document:

Track the backlog: Make a list of tasks and sub-tasks that are frequently backlogged. Delegate them to other team members and set new, clear deadlines.

See what’s in progress: Take a peek at who’s still brainstorming, doing research, or already working on their tasks. You can see all items in a master agenda.

Mark what’s completed: Check off completed tasks to hide them from the list. Each completed item will fill the progress bar and help you build momentum.

How to Use the Design Task List for Remote Teams Template

To get started, sign in to your Taskade account or sign up for free. Open the template link and click on the ➕New Project button. Choose the Workspace where you want to create your task list. Customize the task list using Taskade’s editing and formatting features. Finally, click on the Share button next to your profile photo to start collaborating.

It can be hard to stay on top of who’s supposed to be doing what as a remote, distributed team. Working in Autonomous Squads can really help with organization and productivity!

This template contains:

🚩 Backlog 🏃‍♂️ In Progress ✅ Complete

Use this free kanban board template with your team to keep track of design tasks that are in your backlog, in progress, and/or have already been completed!

Simply copy it to your workspace of choice to get started 🦋

Create a Design Task List for Remote Teams with Taskade