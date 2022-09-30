🦋 Design Task List for Remote Teams Template

Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer. Live demo | Learn more
Keep track of your remote team’s assignments in one place. Create a task list for your remote design team. Keep them on task and help them collaborate on your design project with this free customizable template.
Tracking progress in a remote team is tricky when you can’t swing by your teammates’ workstations personally. But don’t worry. Technology gives you the right tools to keep your finger on the pulse and make sure your team is on the path to success.
A design task list is a simple checklist for keeping track of your remote team’s assignments. The list is divided into three steps—backlog, in progress, and completed. Using this system will help you effectively manage your team during all kinds of projects.
Use this simple template to check the status of your team’s assignments and to see how much they’ve managed to accomplish. Here’s how to make the most of this document:
It can be hard to stay on top of who’s supposed to be doing what as a remote, distributed team. Working in Autonomous Squads can really help with organization and productivity!
This template contains:
Use this free kanban board template with your team to keep track of design tasks that are in your backlog, in progress, and/or have already been completed!
Simply copy it to your workspace of choice to get started 🦋