Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer.   Live demo   |   Learn more

Log inSign up
download dots
red circlessolid starsemi circle

Keep track of your remote team’s assignments in one place. Create a task list for your remote design team. Keep them on task and help them collaborate on your design project with this free customizable template.

🦋 Design Task List for Remote Teams Template

Keep track of your remote team’s assignments in one place. Create a task list for your remote design team. Keep them on task and help them collaborate on your design project with this free customizable template.

Tracking progress in a remote team is tricky when you can’t swing by your teammates’ workstations personally. But don’t worry. Technology gives you the right tools to keep your finger on the pulse and make sure your team is on the path to success.

What Is a Design Task List for Remote Teams?

A design task list is a simple checklist for keeping track of your remote team’s assignments. The list is divided into three steps—backlog, in progress, and completed. Using this system will help you effectively manage your team during all kinds of projects.

Collaborate Effectively With the Design Task List for Remote Teams

Use this simple template to check the status of your team’s assignments and to see how much they’ve managed to accomplish. Here’s how to make the most of this document:

  • Track the backlog: Make a list of tasks and sub-tasks that are frequently backlogged. Delegate them to other team members and set new, clear deadlines.
  • See what’s in progress: Take a peek at who’s still brainstorming, doing research, or already working on their tasks. You can see all items in a master agenda.
  • Mark what’s completed: Check off completed tasks to hide them from the list. Each completed item will fill the progress bar and help you build momentum.

How to Use the Design Task List for Remote Teams Template

  1. To get started, sign in to your Taskade account or sign up for free.
  2. Open the template link and click on the ➕New Project button.
  3. Choose the Workspace where you want to create your task list.
  4. Customize the task list using Taskade’s editing and formatting features.
  5. Finally, click on the Share button next to your profile photo to start collaborating.

It can be hard to stay on top of who’s supposed to be doing what as a remote, distributed team. Working in Autonomous Squads can really help with organization and productivity!

This template contains:

  1. 🚩 Backlog
  2. 🏃‍♂️ In Progress
  3. Complete

Use this free kanban board template with your team to keep track of design tasks that are in your backlog, in progress, and/or have already been completed!

Simply copy it to your workspace of choice to get started 🦋

Create a Design Task List for Remote Teams with Taskade

nine dotsred circles

More Templates

Distributed Teamwork Checklist
Distributed Teamwork Checklist
Real-Time Retrospective Board
Real-Time Retrospective Board
Work From Home Checklist
Work From Home Checklist
Remote Tech Stack
Remote Tech Stack
Remote Team Project Task Board
Remote Team Project Task Board
Offboard Remote Employee
Offboard Remote Employee
Remote Project Team Hub
Remote Project Team Hub
Remote Team GTD
Remote Team GTD
Design Task List for Remote Teams
Design Task List for Remote Teams
How to Manage a Remote Team Project
How to Manage a Remote Team Project
How to Be More Efficient as a Remote Worker
How to Be More Efficient as a Remote Worker
How to Successfully Complete Remote Team Projects
How to Successfully Complete Remote Team Projects
TaskadeAboutPricingPressJobsFAQLegalReviewsCompareHelp CenterCommunity ForumAffiliate PartnersServer StatusIntegrationsSecurityContact
DownloadsAndroidiOSMacMac App StoreWindowsMicrosoft StoreLinux (x86)Linux (ARM)Snap StoreChromeFirefoxEdge
Designed ForRemote WorkTask ManagementEducationOutlinerStartupsDesignersAgenciesMarketersMind MappingVideo ChatNonprofitsDevelopersWriters
TemplatesFeaturedPersonalProject ManagementEducationTask ManagementProduct ManagementRemote WorkMarketingAIMeetingsMind Map
Team ManagementRoadmapStrategyStartupGamingProductionEngineeringOrganizationalDesignResearchMaintenanceY CombinatorHow-TosTrip PlanningMusicPlanning
Blog
Made with ❤️ in San Francisco, US
© 2023 Taskade.