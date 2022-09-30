Videos are a great way to market yourself or your business, but producing high quality videos is not as simple as just pressing record. This free video production checklist will help you to plan out and execute a plan to create your next video.

Creating videos can be a fun and effective way to market your business. However, suppose you want to produce quality videos that will achieve your desired results. In that case, there are a few essential items you need to keep in mind during the video production process.

In this article, we’ll provide a simple video production checklist of the items you need to create high-quality videos. So without further ado, let’s get started!

Create a Video Timeline

Video production is an entire project in itself and it’s important that you plan out the process from start to finish. Much like any other project you manage, your final video output is only as good as how you plan it to be.

That being said, it takes longer to set the groundwork for your video production than the actual shoot itself. This process is called the pre-production stage, and it is here that you create a roadmap for your project.

This happens to be the most tedious process in the video production process. However, a solid pre-production phase will set your video production project for success.

It is also in this stage that you will determine how long your video should be and what type of content should be included.

The duration of your video depends on where you want to upload it. Youtube content tends to be better with longer and more informative videos, while videos uploaded on Instagram and TikTok work better in the 10 to 20 seconds range.

Understand your target audience, and execute your project.

It can be a hassle to start your video production process from scratch, and this is why we’ve created a video production template to give you a headstart.

Write a video brief

The first step in creating any video is to write a brief. This document will outline the goals of your video, the target audience, and the key messages you want to communicate. By taking the time to create a video brief, you’ll be able to ensure that your video is on-brand and effectively communicates your desired message.

Does your video need a budget?

Depending on how you’re going to shoot your video, you may or may not need a budget.

A personal video can be shot by just using your phone, while a more professional video will require a budget to ensure that you deliver quality.

What if you want to produce a more professional video with actors, graphics, and post-production? Will you be doing your own editing or hiring someone to edit the raw footage? What about audio and music licensing?

That’s when you need to start thinking about budgeting for your video.

Create a video script

Once you have a good idea of what your video will look like, it’s time to start writing the script. This document will outline the specific content that will be included in your video.

Be sure to write in a clear and concise manner, as this will make filming and editing much easier down the road.

Writing a video script also helps to ensure you don’t miss important information that you want your video to include.

Like writing a film scene, your first draft may be messy. That’s perfectly normal.

What’s important is that you draft out your ideas ideally in this video production template, and then refine them in your subsequent drafts.

Don’t let the illusion of perfection trick you into not getting started on your video!

Create a storyboard for your video

Now that you have a script, the next step in your video production checklist is to create a storyboard. This will help you visualize the content of your video and determine what type of shots you’ll need to film.

It’s also a great way to get an idea of how the finished product will look.

If you’re not sure how to create a storyboard, you want to make sure that you include the following:

Shots of the person speaking Shots of the product or service being demonstrated Establishing shots (i.e. a shot of the company headquarters, a customer using the product, etc.) Any other visual elements you want to include in your video

Source any necessary video talent

Once you have a script and storyboard, it’s time to start casting the talent for your video. If you’re not comfortable with acting or don’t have any friends or family members who can act, don’t worry.

There are plenty of talented actors and models who can help bring your video to life.

You can find them online through casting websites or by contacting local talent agencies. Just be sure to take the time to audition different actors and choose the one who is the best fit for your video.

Acquire the necessary equipment

Now that you have all of the pieces in place, it’s time to acquire the necessary equipment. This will vary depending on the type of video you’re creating and what you may already own, but at a minimum, you’ll need a camera, microphone, and lighting.

If you’re shooting on a budget, there are plenty of affordable options available for each of these items.

Just be sure to do your research and test out the equipment before filming begins.

List down all of your equipment on this video production template and keep this handy so that you know exactly what you need during your shoot.

Film and edit your video

Once you have all of the pieces in place, it’s time to start filming. This can be a fun but daunting process, so be sure to take the time to get familiar with your equipment and plan out your shots.

If you’re not comfortable editing the raw footage yourself, be sure to hire someone who can help you with this process. This is critical in ensuring your video looks polished and professional.

Wrap it up

Creating a quality video is not as simple as picking up your camera and pressing record. If you want to ensure that all of the elements come together seamlessly, it’s important to plan out each stage of the production process in advance.

From creating a script for what will be included in your video to finding talented actors or models who can bring your vision to life on film; this video production template checklist will help guide you through every step so that you never forget anything critical ever again.