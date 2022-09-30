Keep track of all the changes you make to your product.

Use this free team checklist template to keep track of all the changes you make to your product! Stay on top of pending updates, as well as all the changes you’ve made recently / in the past.

What Is a Product Change Log?

A product change log is a document that tracks changes made to a product. It is used by developers and product managers to keep a record of the product’s history and to communicate changes to stakeholders.

The log typically includes information about the change such as the date and description, and may also include the reason for the change and relevant references.

The purpose of a product change log is to provide a clear record of the product’s history and current state.

Why Use a Product Change Log Template?

There are several reasons why using a product change log template can be beneficial:

A template provides a consistent and standardized format for recording changes, which can make it easier to read and understand the log.

A template can help ensure that all relevant information is included in the log, such as the date and description of the change, and the person who made it.

Using a template can save time, as it eliminates the need to create a new format for each product change log.

A template can provide a convenient way to track changes and keep stakeholders informed, as it can be easily shared and updated.

When Should I Use a Product Change Log Template

You can use a product change log template whenever you need to track and record changes to a product. Some common scenarios in which a product change log template may be useful include:

When developing a new product or making significant updates to an existing product.

When working with a team of developers and other stakeholders on a product.

When releasing a product to customers or users, in order to provide them with information about the product’s history and current state.

When working on a long-term project that involves multiple changes and updates to a product over time.

How to Use This Product Change Log Template on Taskade

This free Product Change Log Template helps you and your team keep track of changes to your product.

Simply add this template to your Taskade Workspace or Folder to get started!