Become the master of your time! Free Personal Organization Checklist to Overcome Digital Hoarding/Tsundoku (積ん読)
Life can get overwhelming when there are too many responsibilities and obligations on your plate. You can easily free up some bandwidth and regain clarity and focus by getting all those tasks out of your head and into a digital planner template.
What Is a Digital Organizer?
This digital organizer template is a handy tool that will help you manage your responsibilities and stay on top of your tasks. It’s a powerful and customizable to-do list where you can keep track of what’s on your plate today and plan for tomorrow.
The more tasks you’re juggling in your head, the more likely they are to slip through the cracks. Stay on top of your to-do list and use this digital organizer to:
Let your email redemption start with a Digital Organizer! Our free, online template walks you through how to overcome that habitual behavior at work. Get started now and get this disconcerting habit off your mind for good!
Do you have a habit of leaving emails unread? Letting read emails stack up in your inbox? If so, you might have a case of Tsundoku, or digital hoarding.
Use our free, online template to learn about Tsundoku and figure out how to overcome it in the workplace!