🧰 Music Marketing Toolbox Template

This toolbox template will help you create an effective strategy for growing your audience and increasing sales.

Looking to get your music out there and grow your following? This free music marketing toolbox can help you out!

It has twelve parts:

  1. ☑️ Music Marketing Checklist
  2. 📢 Owned Channels Tools
  3. 📮 Advertising Tools
  4. 🔍 Analytics Tools
  5. 💡 Content Tools
  6. 📧 Email Tools
  7. 🥳 Fun Sites
  8. 👔 Merch Tools
  9. 🗣 Promotion Tools
  10. 👩‍💻 Research Tools
  11. 💻 Website Builder Tools
  12. 📲 Social Media Tools

Get started today by copying this template into your workspace of choice! 🎶

