This free mixing workflow check­list can help you develop a routine that works for your business.

🎛 Mixing Workflow Checklist Template

This free mixing workflow checklist can help you get started and develop a routine that works for you!

Looking to mix your music but aren’t sure where to begin? Trying to improve your mixing skills? Interested in mixing + music production and want to learn more?

This free mixing workflow checklist can help you get started and develop a routine that works for you!

The checklist has nine parts:

  1. 🎬 Prepare Mix
  2. 🎚 Mix Bus Processing
  3. 🧽 Clean The Mix
  4. 🎤 Compress Vocals
  5. 💻 Add Automation
  6. 📖 Add to The Story
  7. ☑️ Mastering Engineer’s Checklist for a Mix Engineer
  8. Mixing Checklist

Simply copy it into your workspace of choice to get started. Happy mixing! 🎶

nine dotsred circles

