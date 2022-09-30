🎛 Mixing Workflow Checklist Template

This free mixing workflow check­list can help you develop a routine that works for your business.

Looking to mix your music but aren’t sure where to begin? Trying to improve your mixing skills? Interested in mixing + music production and want to learn more?

The checklist has nine parts:

🎬 Prepare Mix 🎚 Mix Bus Processing 🧽 Clean The Mix 🎤 Compress Vocals 💻 Add Automation 📖 Add to The Story ☑️ Mastering Engineer’s Checklist for a Mix Engineer ✅ Mixing Checklist

Simply copy it into your workspace of choice to get started. Happy mixing! 🎶