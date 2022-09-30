Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer.   Live demo   |   Learn more

This guide will walk you through everything you need to know to buy a great guitar from start to finish.

🎸 Guitar Buying Guide Template

Maybe you’ve been looking for a new instrument all your life, or maybe you’re just checking out the guitar scene. Either way, this guide will walk you through every step of buying a great guitar from start to finish—exploring everything from body styles and acoustic qualities to electric pickup types. With no more fretting about what type of axe is perfect for your song style, read on to get started!

Looking to buy your first (or next) guitar? You’ve come to the right place! This six-section guitar buying guide can help you make your decision.

  1. 💰 How Much Are You Willing to Spend?
  2. 🎸 3 Main Types of Guitars
    1. Classical guitars with nylon strings
    2. Acoustic guitars with steel strings
    3. Electric guitars with magnetic pickups
  3. 🧐 Buying New vs. Buying Used
  4. 3 Common Mistakes You Don’t Want to Make
    1. Choosing the wrong guitar sound-wise
    2. Choosing the wrong size
    3. Picking the guitar based on brand name
  5. 📚 References / Read More
  6. 💡 Tips & Tricks for Guitar Playing

