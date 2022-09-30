🧠 Minimalist Mind Mapping Template

Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer. Live demo | Learn more
Create a clutter-free mind map. Easily brainstorm and organize ideas!
Mindmapping is a highly effective technique for brainstorming ideas and coming up with non-linear solutions. But mind mapping sessions can get hectic, especially when several people are contributing ideas at the same time. This mind mapping template is the solution.
This minimalist mindmapping template is a simple but powerful tool that will help you log your ideas and organize them. Start with your main idea and add associated concepts on the right. Keep adding new levels to build a hierarchical structure of connected thoughts.
Don’t worry about technicalities. This template packs everything you need to bring your best ideas to light. Feeling adventurous? Here are a few tweaks you can try: