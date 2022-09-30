Mindmapping is a highly effective technique for brainstorming ideas and coming up with non-linear solutions. But mind mapping sessions can get hectic, especially when several people are contributing ideas at the same time. This mind mapping template is the solution.

What Is a Minimalist Mind Mapping Template?

This minimalist mindmapping template is a simple but powerful tool that will help you log your ideas and organize them. Start with your main idea and add associated concepts on the right. Keep adding new levels to build a hierarchical structure of connected thoughts.

Keep Things Simple With the Minimalist Mind Mapping Template

Don’t worry about technicalities. This template packs everything you need to bring your best ideas to light. Feeling adventurous? Here are a few tweaks you can try:

Color-coded #tags: Prioritize ideas and filter the contents of your mind maps with clickable #tags. You can add as many #tags as you need!

Highlight and format: Use text formatting features to add color highlights, change bullet styles, and organize mind maps with custom headings.

Brainstorm on the go: View and edit your ideas in the List view wherever you are. Access the document on desktop, mobile, and in a web browser.

How to Use the Minimalist Mind Mapping Template

To get started, sign in to your Taskade account or sign up for free. Open the template link and click on the ➕New Project button. Choose the Workspace where you want to create your mind map template. Customize the mind map using Taskade’s editing and formatting features. Finally, click on the Share button next to your profile photo to start collaborating.

Create a Minimalist Mindmap with Taskade