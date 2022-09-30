🌲 Issue Trees Map Template

Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer. Live demo | Learn more
Map out issues to systematically solve problems! Free Collaborative Remote Startup Company Organizational Structured Mindmap Team Template.
Issue trees, also known as logic trees, are graphical representations of how a problem can be dissected into different components. They are mainly used for problem-solving and root cause identification to come to potential solutions.
Our template uses the Mindmap view to clearly and effectively lay out the structure of an issue tree for you! Use this free template to diagnose problems and identify potential solutions. Simply copy it into your workspace of choice to get started!