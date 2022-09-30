Looking for a template to plan your daily stand-up meetings? Here is a free daily stand-up meeting template you can customize to suit your needs.

How Can Scrum Meetings Help Your Team Succeed?

Productivity and effective communication are paramount in any successful organization. However, these two aspects of management can be difficult to balance. If meetings often take too much time, then your employees may feel frustrated. Moreover, they’ll have greater difficulty meeting important deadlines.

Conversely, without enough meetings, team members may not be able to effectively collaborate and intelligently solve problems. Thankfully, stand-up scrum meetings can allow vital team members to communicate the most important information in a very short span of time. Therefore, if you want your team to perform at peak efficiency, then you should check out this guide on the ins and outs of scrum meetings.

What Is a Scrum Meeting?

Unlike some meetings, scrum meetings are meant to be quick and to the point to help small teams collaborate efficiently. During a scrum meeting, all participants stand up, and the meeting should take no longer than 15 minutes. This is why scrum meetings are also known as daily stand-up meetings or daily stand-up calls. Team leaders hold scrum meetings every day with the most important personnel on a particular project. During daily scrum meetings, the majority of team members should answer three important questions to help the entire team understand their progress.

What Are the Three Questions asked in a Daily Stand-Up Call?

What Did You Accomplish Yesterday?

Each team member should briefly recount all of the previous day’s accomplishments. These discussions should take the team’s most important goals into account. By allowing everybody to speak about their recent progress, everyone will have a better understanding of the team’s state of affairs.

What Do You Plan To Accomplish Today?

After a team member has spoken about the previous day’s progress, they can communicate what they expect to accomplish by the end of the day. By setting the bar for their progress every day, team members will feel more accountable to the rest of the team. As a bonus, since each team member will have to face their fellow team members at the next daily stand-up meeting, they will be less likely to set unrealistic goals.

What’s Getting in Your Way?

Finally, team members will have the opportunity to talk about any obstacles that might be slowing their progress. This helps each team member honestly discuss challenges that they may have otherwise kept to themselves. Once everybody is aware of the challenges that are impeding the team’s productivity, they can more effectively pool their talent and resources to take care of the most pressing issues.

When and Where Do You Hold Daily Scrum Meetings?

Team leaders should strive to hold stand-up meetings at the same time and location every day. Because team members have to set goals for their daily progress at every meeting, team leaders should conduct scrum meetings soon after the start of the workday. Otherwise, team members’ efforts may become fragmented and complicated by stretching out their objectives over two workdays.

Who Should Be at a Daily Scrum Meeting?

At the very least, scrum meetings should include a team leader and the developers who are working on a particular project. The team leader should act as a facilitator. Instead of talking the whole time, the team leader must simply help the group maintain focus and keep the meeting brief. While the team leader can present important information and bring up topics from the last meeting, they shouldn’t dive deep into the minutiae of these things.

The product owner or a representative of the project’s stakeholders should also attend most meetings. By regularly attending scrum meetings, product owners can act as an informed liaison between the stakeholders and the development team so that each party understands the project’s most important expectations and constraints.

Why Does Everyone Stand During a Daily Scrum Meeting?

When people sit down, they get a bit too comfortable, and they may lack a sense of urgency. Because of this, when people are sitting, meetings are more likely to drag on for much longer than they should. When people are standing, they’re more likely to speak concisely and pay attention to what other team members have to say. Consequently, the team can communicate more useful information in a shorter period. In turn, developers can get back to the project with more time to work and a better understanding of the project.

How Do You Make a Daily Stand-Up Meeting Fun?

To shake things up a bit, team leaders can hold meetings outdoors or provide coffee and light snacks. Otherwise, it’s best to just focus on getting to the point and answering the three major questions during stand-up meetings. Generally, developers dislike long meetings and late hours. They’d rather get home at a decent hour and spend time with their loved ones, so team leaders should keep scrum meetings quick and efficient above all else.

How Can Keep Your Scrum Meetings Effective?

Watch the Clock

If a stand-up meeting runs over 15 minutes, then developers will lose motivation and focus. Therefore, it’s important to pay close attention to the clock and budget your time so that the meeting doesn’t take too much time. If a particular team member is prone to rambling, then the team leader should be ready to gently guide them back to the three important questions. Otherwise, other team members may not have the opportunity to express their thoughts within the allotted time.

Address Certain Problems in the Right Setting

Organizations hold scrum meetings so that team members and the product owner can share vital information and understand the overall state of the project. Ideally, a team will have more meetings to discuss certain aspects of the project in greater detail. Therefore, if someone has a problem or idea that requires a lot of work or attention, then the relevant personnel should address it in a more focused context.

Anticipate Topics of Discussion

If a team holds a stand-up scrum meeting every day, then every member of the team should have a general understanding of the important aspects of the project. The team leader should know where everyone is, and they should remember what the team discussed at the last meeting. This way, the team leader can facilitate more detailed discussion about the most pressing matters related to the project.

Can You Hold Scrum Meetings in a Remote Setting?

These days, more and more employees are working from home. Thus, it might be impossible for every team member to meet in one room or location. However, it is still very easy to conduct a scrum meeting online. To make online scrum meetings more effective, the team leader should include visual aids and use helpful online collaboration tools. That way, team members can more easily express complex ideas and remember important information. It may not be as practical for everyone to stand during a remote scrum meeting. Nonetheless, project managers can still complete the meeting within the allotted time by watching the clock and making sure that everyone focuses on the three important questions.