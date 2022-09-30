Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer. Live demo | Learn more
We built this PR Team Template to help you keep track of all the activities involving your agency teams and clients.
Use this free task list template to keep track of all your PR agency’s activity, including clients, pitching, press releases, expected coverage, awards, customer case studies, admin-related tasks, and additional notes.
Simply copy this to your workspace of choice to get started!