Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer.   Live demo   |   Learn more

Log inSign up
download dots
red circlessolid starsemi circle

We built this PR Team Template to help you keep track of all the activities involving your agency teams and clients.

⚡️ PR Agency Team Activity Tracker Template

We built this PR Team Template to help you keep track of all the activities involving your agency teams and clients.

Use this free task list template to keep track of all your PR agency’s activity, including clients, pitching, press releases, expected coverage, awards, customer case studies, admin-related tasks, and additional notes.

Simply copy this to your workspace of choice to get started!

nine dotsred circles

More Templates

Marketing Plan
Marketing Plan
SEO Audit Checklist
SEO Audit Checklist
Content Marketing Workflow
Content Marketing Workflow
Content Strategy Checklist
Content Strategy Checklist
Sales Process Workflow
Sales Process Workflow
Product Hunt Checklist
Product Hunt Checklist
Virtual Assistant Checklist
Virtual Assistant Checklist
This Week’s Social Media Posts
This Week’s Social Media Posts
Marketing Meeting Agenda
Marketing Meeting Agenda
Marketing Team Plan & Objectives
Marketing Team Plan & Objectives
PR Agency Team Activity Tracker
PR Agency Team Activity Tracker
How to Promote Your Startup
How to Promote Your Startup
TaskadeAboutPricingPressJobsFAQLegalReviewsCompareHelp CenterCommunity ForumAffiliate PartnersServer StatusIntegrationsSecurityContact
DownloadsAndroidiOSMacMac App StoreWindowsMicrosoft StoreLinux (x86)Linux (ARM)Snap StoreChromeFirefoxEdge
Designed ForRemote WorkTask ManagementEducationOutlinerStartupsDesignersAgenciesMarketersMind MappingVideo ChatNonprofitsDevelopersWriters
TemplatesFeaturedPersonalProject ManagementEducationTask ManagementProduct ManagementRemote WorkMarketingAIMeetingsMind Map
Team ManagementRoadmapStrategyStartupGamingProductionEngineeringOrganizationalDesignResearchMaintenanceY CombinatorHow-TosTrip PlanningMusicPlanning
Blog
Made with ❤️ in San Francisco, US
© 2023 Taskade.