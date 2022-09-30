Roll out & implement OKRs. Implement your objectives and key results with this convenient template.

This template has four parts:

Go-to-Market Strategy Sales Enablement Lead / Demand-Gen Support Product Adoption

There are many frameworks online you can use to measure the performance of your marketing team. The OKR Marketing Toolkit is one of them. Our template will help you see the progress you’re making and identify the steps your team can take to improve.

What Is an OKR Marketing Toolkit?

The OKR (Objectives and Key Results) marketing toolkit is a goal-setting methodology developed in the 1970s by Intel’s president Andy Grove. Objectives define what you want to achieve and Key Results specify how you will measure your performance.

Help Your Team Excel With This OKR Marketing Toolkit Template

This simple OKR template will let your marketing team track their progress toward high-level objectives and identify areas for improvement. It includes four categories:

Go-to-Market Strategy

Sales Enablement

Lead / Demand-Gen Support

Product Adoption

The template visualizes those four categories on Kanban-like boards and cards. Each card includes a set of pre-defined metrics you can freely modify.

Add new metrics, break them down into sub-tasks, and customize the board to make the most of this OKR template. You can even add tags, assign tasks, and upload project files.

How to Use the OKR Marketing Toolkit Template

To get started, sign in to your Taskade account or sign up for free. Open the template link and click on the ➕New Project button. Choose the Workspace where you want to create your ORK marketing toolkit. Customize the toolkit using Taskade’s editing and formatting features. Finally, click on the Share button next to your profile photo to start collaborating.

