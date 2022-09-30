A simple template you can use to get started marketing all of your games as an indie developer. This template is free and fully customizable.

It’s an awful feeling to put so much time and effort into developing a video game of which you’re super proud, only to watch it be ignored by the general public and drift off into obscurity 😭

Unfortunately, there’s more to a successful game than just good content. To differentiate yourself from everyone else, you have to create and execute a structured, coordinate marketing plan for your new video game.

But don’t fret! This free growth marketing checklist can help you do just that 🚀

This checklist has five main parts:

🎮 Must-Haves 📰 Press Kit 📨 Contacting the Press via Email 🤔 Who Should You Contact? 📮 Alternative Marketing Strategies

Simply copy this into your workspace of choice to get started! You’ve got this 💪

You just finished your game and you’re ready to show it off to the world. But before you start running around like a madman looking for someone to review it, take some time to prepare. You need an audience if you want people playing your game! Here’s a basic indie game developer’s marketing checklist template you can use to get started.

Build a website

This is your home base. Make it stand out and be sure to include a trailer and screenshots of your game. You should also list any relevant social media links so people can follow you for updates.

Create a development blog

Not only is this a great way to build an audience, but it also shows potential reviewers that you’re serious about your game. Be sure to update it regularly and post interesting content that will keep people coming back for more.

Get active on social media

Social media is a great way to connect with potential players and generate interest in your game. Post updates, screenshots, and behind-the-scenes content to give people a taste of what your game is all about. And don’t forget to use hashtags!

Create a press kit

This is a must-have for any serious game developer. A press kit should include your game’s logo, screenshots, trailer, and a detailed description. You can also include a link to your development blog and social media accounts.

Make sure it includes:

screenshots

video

press coverage

game info

fact sheet

logos

awards

Reach out to gaming bloggers and reviewers

If you want people to take your game seriously, you need to get it in front of the right people. Gaming bloggers and reviewers are a great way to do that. They have large audiences and can help give your game some exposure.

Alternative marketing ideas

Crowdsourcing

This is a great way to get funding for your game and generate some early buzz. Platforms like Kickstarter and Indiegogo are popular choices, but there are other options out there as well.

Streaming

If you’re not ready to release your game just yet, streaming can be a great way to build an audience and generate interest. Show people your game in action and take questions from viewers. And be sure to hype up your upcoming release!

Steam Greenlight

If you’re looking to get your game on Steam, Steam Greenlight is the way to go. It’s a voting system that allows users to vote for indie games they want to see on the Steam platform.

Reddit

This may seem like an odd choice, but Reddit can actually be a great way to market your game. There are subreddits dedicated to indie games, so it’s easy to get your game in front of potential players. Just be sure to read the rules before you post anything!

Gaming Conventions

This is a great way to get your game in front of potential players and generate some buzz. Be sure to have a playable demo and some promotional materials on hand. And don’t forget to network! You never know who you might meet.

Marketing your indie game can seem like a daunting task, but it doesn’t have to be.

Following these simple steps will help you get your game in front of the right people and generate interest in your game. Don’t be afraid to start small and work your way up. The most important thing is to stay active and keep promoting your game!