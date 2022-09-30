Boosting traffic to your website is only half the battle. From there, you have to figure out how to get those visitors to take the action you want; make a phone call, fill out a form, purchase something, etc. This free template for increasing website conversions can help you create a checklist for doing just that each time you create a webpage.

Getting traffic to visit your website is just the beginning of the online battle. It is the impression on visitors your website makes that gets them to do something that really matters. Typically, every visitor to any page on your site arrived there for a specific reason.

Your job is to understand those reasons and build a site that targets user intent. Each visitor has desires, hopes, fears and questions. Your ability to speak to their needs can lead to increasing website conversions where visitors ultimately become long-term customers.

Conversion happens when website visitors take some sort of action such as completing a contact form, signing up for an email list or buying your products and services. The more visitors you compel to convert equals improved conversion rates.

What is a Conversion Rate?

Conversion rate refers to the ratio of total website visitors to visitors who actually perform certain actions. Successful conversions are measured differently based on the type of internet business. However, every business sets goals to use this online marketing concept effectively.

As you plan for incoming traffic, a conversion rate is determined by a myriad of factors including website usability and brand trust. The best way to maximize online marketing dollars is through continuous Conversion rate optimization, or CRO.

What is the Purpose of a Conversion Rate Optimization?

Taking steps to increase lead generation or sales by enhancing the layout and content of your website is Conversion rate optimization. Generally, you can achieve conversion rate optimization through a variety of mechanisms such as:

Content enhancement

Split testing

Workflow improvement

The result of good CRO is improving the likelihood that visitors decide to take the desired action on one of your web pages. With highly qualified leads, your business has a greater chance of increasing revenues and lowering acquisition costs.

A challenge some online businesses face is knowing how to devise a solid strategy to deliver meaningful results.

What is a Good Conversion Rate?

One step towards CRO is a good conversion rate. Typically, this is determined by the industry, niche, traffic channel, visitor demographics and goals. If your website produces a low conversion rate based on the industry average, it is time to optimize the pages on your site.

Also, if you want to understand how to improve website conversions, keep in mind that this can happen all over the site. Whether you start with the homepage, landing pages or blog, you can maximize your chances to convert visitors into paying customers.

Before you can realize the full benefits of conversion rate optimization, you need to know how to calculate your current conversion rate. This will give you a better understanding of how to allocate resources and time for a CRO strategy investment.

How to Calculate Conversion Rate

To calculate the conversion rate, you must divide the number of conversions by how many visitors come to your site. That number is multiplied by 100. This will give you a percentage of visitors who feel compelled to complete an action.

An example is if you want to define conversions to a newsletter. You can have an opt-in form on each landing page of your business website.

In practice, dividing 500 newsletter submission forms by 20,000 visitors and multiplying it by 100 gives you a 2.5% conversion rate. Basically, you can repeat the same process for every conversion opportunity that you create.

Keep in mind that only the number of visitors to the web pages that list the offer counts. Another way to calculate the conversion rate is by dividing total conversions for each opportunity by the total visitors on the site.

Creating a Conversion Rate Template

Creating a template for increasing website conversions gives you a process to follow for each website or page you develop. Begin by looking at the marketing techniques on the website. Use the following 5-step checklist to ensure consistency.

Does the page state the benefits of purchasing a product or service? Does the webpage answer important questions Does the webpage include customer testimonials, endorsements, case studies and statistics to support product claims? Does the page use high-quality images or other formatting styles beyond text? Does the page give visitors a direct call to action?

When you begin with a template, you can add anything as needed to match the message on the page. Devoting 10 minutes of work for adjustments might lead to improved conversion rates and better long-term results.

Tips for Improving Website Conversions

As previously mentioned relevant incoming traffic, brand trust and usability factor into a high or low website conversion rate. Continuous optimization of your website helps to ensure you get the most from marketing dollars.

Still, you may wonder exactly what it takes to improve the conversion rate of your website. To get started, incorporate the following proven tips for improving website conversions and your top line.

Define Website Goals

Begin the conversion rate optimization journey by defining the goals of your website. These goals serve as a guide to measure and optimize what you want a particular action to accomplish. Essentially, you should know what action visitors should complete before leaving the site.

Some common conversion goals for any landing page on your website may include:

Form submissions

Clicks on elements

Clicks on links

Page visits

Custom conversions

The action should generate a certain value for the business. Assessing visitor behavior against the defined goals helps to determine how well your strategy works.

Gain Insights from Visitor Data

Generally, conversion rate optimization works best without estimations and assumptions. For best results in making decisions, rely solely on the collection and analysis of visitor data.

By tracking and analyzing website data, you learn more about the type of visitors to your site. The data reveals their preferences that help to inform where you direct the most efforts.

Some key data points you should track to get a better understanding of visitors can include:

Details from each landing page of user behavior

Data on return customers

Click-through rates from marketing campaigns and adverts

Web pages and forms with bounce and abandonment rates

Customer feedback or net promoter scores

Traffic and traffic sources

Collecting quantifiable data helps you with creating an ideal user persona of their likes, dislikes, pain points, goals and interests. Combining data and customer persona details provides a better understanding of what will and will not work on your website.

Define Value Proposition

Another tip for improving website conversions is to clearly highlight and define your value proposition. This concise definition explains why a visitor should subscribe to your services or buy your products.

This is achieved by clearly conveying a message that sets you apart from your competitors. At the same time, users will understand that buying from your business is the better decision. Clear statements reinforce your value proposition.

Generally, this is accomplished through a variety of site elements including high-quality images, copy and headlines. Remember to always include your unique selling point to drive the message home.

Optimize Layouts of Critical Pages

If you find that despite repeated efforts your website conversion rates are not improving, you may need to make some radical changes. Review the current layout of critical pages and develop a plan to optimize the design.

Doing this is not simply based on how the webpage looks. Rather, use visitor data insights to make changes. Follow best practices for your industry and targets to create high-converting page designs.

Take advantage of different tools at your disposal such as scroll maps, click maps, eye tracking and mouse tracking. You can learn a lot about how visitors browse through website pages. Take what you learn and design pages that encourage visitor engagement.

Use Customer Testimonials and Reviews to Build Trust

Using tips for improving website conversions does not matter if potential customers do not trust your business. There is nothing that will make them convert from a casual browser to a paying customer.

To build trust with visitors, showcase reviews and testimonials from current customers. This will increase your credibility. For instance, give customers space to post their photos and success story from your products and services.

Multiple case studies and research shows that more than half of visitors who read a review will convert. Do not let your competitors win benefits gained from the low-hanging fruit of testimonials.

Keep Site Navigation Simple and Seamless

If you make navigating your website as simple and seamless as possible, you can improve the chances of good conversion rates. Any visitor who lands on your website comes there with a purpose. Your job is to ensure they can fulfill that purpose as easily as possible.

An intuitive and user-friendly website increases usability and makes it easier for visitors to convert to customers. Give them the best user experience so they can make seamless purchases, fill out a submission form or complete the defined action on a page.

Apply Best Practices When Writing Sales Copy

In some cases, increasing website conversions occurs by simply adding persuasive sales copy to the site. Even small tweaks and improvements can influence a casual visitor to take action.

In fact, there are many best practices elements to test whether your sales copy is effective. The first and most important test starts with the headline. If conversion metrics improve, you know that you have something that grabs and holds user attention.

An example of this is to write a headline that has a time-specific benefit to generate more conversions. A user short on time will appreciate knowing it does not take long to see results from your service.

Run Tests Before Deployment

One of the best ways to guarantee that you know how to improve website conversions is to conduct tests of everything before going live. Methodical testing ensures that data-backed optimizations come with few or no risks.

Making changes to web pages requires tracking and assessing the impact of those changes on conversion rates. Use A/B testing to perform an analysis of your hypotheses to determine which changes positively impact conversions.

Testing removes assumptions and instead allows you to create the best-performing web pages.

Conclusion

Increasing website conversions helps to improve the ROI of marketing strategies. The more website visitors that you can convert, the higher the impact you can obtain from existing organic traffic.

You can begin the strategic process by using any or all of the tips listed above. As you improve conversion rates, keep in mind that there are other ways to drive better results. The key is finding what works best for your industry, business and specific customer needs.

Make sure to constantly define your business and website goals. Gather details of user behavior, collect customer feedback and run tests to ensure objectives are met. Businesses that successfully know how to improve website conversions will do what resonates with their target audience.