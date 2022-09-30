📐 Blog Style Guidelines Template

Use this template to help you establish guidelines and style for your blog.

There are a lot of blogs out there. Some have style guidelines, some don’t. It’s hard to know what to expect if you’re submitting an idea for a post or guest posting on someone else’s blog.

First, it can be frustrating when you submit an idea and never hear back from the blogger about whether they’ll use it or not (and that happens all too often). Second, it makes your job harder as a writer because you have to write something other than what was originally requested before you even know if it will get published.

This template is our solution! We’ve made clear exactly how we like things submitted and let people know in advance what kind of articles we want them to pitch us so everyone knows what they’re getting into before they start writing anything at all. 👍

