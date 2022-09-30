🕵️‍♂️ Property Management Inspection Template

Make sure your property is well-maintained and in good condition. Keep your properties in tip-top condition with this checklist.

You probably already know this, but your real estate property isn’t going to just maintain itself if you don’t do anything. To make things easier, use this free property management inspection checklist to make sure your property is well-maintained and in good condition!

Simply copy it into your workspace of choice to get started, and feel free to customize it to your liking 💪

Property maintenance can be tricky. You need to be mindful of day-to-day cleaning, repairs, and security to make sure you preserve the value of your assets. But property management doesn’t have to be difficult. Make it easy (and fun) with a property inspection checklist!

What Is a Property Management Inspection Template?

A property management inspection checklist is a comprehensive list of all the steps you need to take to keep your property clean, well-maintained, and in good condition.

Keep track of what needs to be done and which properties require your attention. This checklist covers all areas for inspection including heating and cooling, plumbing, and electrical.

Customize This Checklist to Master Property Inspections

Do you own multiple properties and need to run frequent inspections? You can get a head-start by customizing this template and tailoring inspection steps for each property:

Add sub-tasks: Break down your inspection master plan into manageable tasks. Create tasks/sub-tasks and add context with reference images and due dates.

Set recurring tasks: Can’t keep up with regular maintenance? Create recurring tasks—daily, weekly, monthly, or yearly—and receive regular reminders.

Share with others: If you have other people helping you with inspections, you can invite them to the template and assign tasks with @mention.

How to Use the Property Management Inspection Template

To get started, sign in to your Taskade account or sign up for free. Open the template link and click on the ➕New Project button. Choose the Workspace where you want to create your inspection checklist. Customize tasks and sub-tasks using Taskade's editing and formatting features.

