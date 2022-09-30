🕵️‍♂️ Property Management Inspection Template

Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer. Live demo | Learn more
Make sure your property is well-maintained and in good condition. Keep your properties in tip-top condition with this checklist.
You probably already know this, but your real estate property isn’t going to just maintain itself if you don’t do anything. To make things easier, use this free property management inspection checklist to make sure your property is well-maintained and in good condition!
Simply copy it into your workspace of choice to get started, and feel free to customize it to your liking 💪
Property maintenance can be tricky. You need to be mindful of day-to-day cleaning, repairs, and security to make sure you preserve the value of your assets. But property management doesn’t have to be difficult. Make it easy (and fun) with a property inspection checklist!
A property management inspection checklist is a comprehensive list of all the steps you need to take to keep your property clean, well-maintained, and in good condition.
Keep track of what needs to be done and which properties require your attention. This checklist covers all areas for inspection including heating and cooling, plumbing, and electrical.
Do you own multiple properties and need to run frequent inspections? You can get a head-start by customizing this template and tailoring inspection steps for each property:
Create a Property Management Inspection Checklist with Taskade