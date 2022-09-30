Construction Project Due Diligence Template

Conduct due diligence to assess the value & risks associated with purchasing land / property.

Due diligence is a research and analysis process that is initiated before an acquisition, investment, business partnership, or bank loan, to determine the value of the subject at hand and whether there are any major risks / issues involved.

In other words, it’s important to conduct due diligence to make sure you’re actually getting your money’s worth. This free construction project due diligence checklist can help you get started with the process!

There are five parts to this checklist:

ℹ️ Site Information 👩‍⚖️ Legal Searches 🧐 Surveys 🛠 Site Services 📝 Planning

