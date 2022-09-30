Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer.   Live demo   |   Learn more

Conduct due diligence to assess the value & risks associated with purchasing land / property. Free Construction Project Management Task Management Team Collaboration Task List / Checklist Template.

🏚 Construction Project Due Diligence Template Template

Conduct due diligence to assess the value & risks associated with purchasing land / property.

You’ll be able to sleep better at night knowing your construction project is on the up-and-up. Participating in this process will save you a lot of time and money! Don’t wait any longer, use the free checklist today and start feeling confident about tomorrow.

Due diligence is a research and analysis process that is initiated before an acquisition, investment, business partnership, or bank loan, to determine the value of the subject at hand and whether there are any major risks / issues involved.

In other words, it’s important to conduct due diligence to make sure you’re actually getting your money’s worth. This free construction project due diligence checklist can help you get started with the process!

There are five parts to this checklist:

  1. ℹ️ Site Information
  2. 👩‍⚖️ Legal Searches
  3. 🧐 Surveys
  4. 🛠 Site Services
  5. 📝 Planning

Simply copy this into your workspace of choice to get started!

nine dotsred circles

Construction Project Due Diligence Template
