Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer.   Live demo   |   Learn more

Log inSign up
download dots
red circlessolid starsemi circle

Collaborate with your team in real-time, all on the same page! Free Collaborative Startup Task List Template.

🎥 How to Video Chat with Your Remote/Distributed Team Template

Collaborate with your team in real-time, all on the same page.

Taskade is the unified workspace for writing, chatting, and getting work done. You can take notes, work on projects, and collaborate in real-time. One of our best features is that you can call others using our video chat function. No more are the days of having multiple programs open to call people and work on a document together!

We’re all guilty of this: talking on the phone, getting distracted by our email tab, and then suddenly realizing we’re not sure what we just talked about. Video chat with Taskade is much different. You can take notes, work on projects, and collaborate in real-time. One of our best features is that you can call others using our video chat function. No more are the days of having multiple programs open to call people and work on a document together!

This template contains the following subjects:

  1. ✏️ Edit Projects
  2. Manage Tasks
  3. 🚀 Work Together
  4. 🎯 Goals
  5. ⚡️ Initiatives
  6. ✏️ Notes
  7. Completed

This template provides a walkthrough of how to use Taskade to video chat and collaborate with your team in real-time 😊

nine dotsred circles

More Templates

How to Video Chat with Your Remote/Distributed Team
How to Video Chat with Your Remote/Distributed Team
How to Increase Remote Team Productivity
How to Increase Remote Team Productivity
How to Develop Strong Time Management Skills
How to Develop Strong Time Management Skills
How to Plan a Productive Workweek
How to Plan a Productive Workweek
How to Stop Wasting Time & Stay Focused
How to Stop Wasting Time & Stay Focused
How to Stay Focused & Get Things Done
How to Stay Focused & Get Things Done
How to Multitask Remotely & Collaboratively
How to Multitask Remotely & Collaboratively
How to Fix Your Remote Team’s Productivity
How to Fix Your Remote Team’s Productivity
Keyboard Shortcuts Guide
Keyboard Shortcuts Guide
TaskadeAboutPricingPressJobsFAQLegalReviewsCompareHelp CenterCommunity ForumAffiliate PartnersServer StatusIntegrationsSecurityContact
DownloadsAndroidiOSMacMac App StoreWindowsMicrosoft StoreLinux (x86)Linux (ARM)Snap StoreChromeFirefoxEdge
Designed ForRemote WorkTask ManagementEducationOutlinerStartupsDesignersAgenciesMarketersMind MappingVideo ChatNonprofitsDevelopersWriters
TemplatesFeaturedPersonalProject ManagementEducationTask ManagementProduct ManagementRemote WorkMarketingAIMeetingsMind Map
Team ManagementRoadmapStrategyStartupGamingProductionEngineeringOrganizationalDesignResearchMaintenanceY CombinatorHow-TosTrip PlanningMusicPlanning
Blog
Made with ❤️ in San Francisco, US
© 2023 Taskade.