🎥 How to Video Chat with Your Remote/Distributed Team Template

Taskade is the unified workspace for writing, chatting, and getting work done. You can take notes, work on projects, and collaborate in real-time. One of our best features is that you can call others using our video chat function. No more are the days of having multiple programs open to call people and work on a document together!

We’re all guilty of this: talking on the phone, getting distracted by our email tab, and then suddenly realizing we’re not sure what we just talked about. Video chat with Taskade is much different. You can take notes, work on projects, and collaborate in real-time. One of our best features is that you can call others using our video chat function. No more are the days of having multiple programs open to call people and work on a document together!

This template contains the following subjects:

✏️ Edit Projects ✅ Manage Tasks 🚀 Work Together 🎯 Goals ⚡️ Initiatives ✏️ Notes ✅ Completed

This template provides a walkthrough of how to use Taskade to video chat and collaborate with your team in real-time 😊