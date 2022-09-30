🙇‍♂️ How to Stop Wasting Time & Stay Focused Template

Avoid time-wasting habits and use the repeat test to stay focused and GTD! ⚡️

Let’s face it: we all waste time and procrastinate. But the good news is, we can stop! As a productivity task list, this free template provides a collection of steps to help you focus on and complete the most important tasks at hand. With just a few tweaks to your workflow, you’ll be able to see how effectively you use these steps. Make sure that you’re not neglecting self-care though — being kind to yourself isn’t selfish!

