Minimize distractions & focus on the most important tasks at hand! Free Personal Collaborative Startup Productivity Task List / Checklist / Guide Template.

🙇‍♂️ How to Stop Wasting Time & Stay Focused Template

Minimize distractions & focus on the most important tasks at hand.

Avoid time-wasting habits and use the repeat test to stay focused and GTD! ⚡️

Let’s face it: we all waste time and procrastinate. But the good news is, we can stop! As a productivity task list, this free template provides a collection of steps to help you focus on and complete the most important tasks at hand. With just a few tweaks to your workflow, you’ll be able to see how effectively you use these steps. Make sure that you’re not neglecting self-care though — being kind to yourself isn’t selfish!

This free productivity task list provides a collection of steps to help you focus on and complete the most important tasks at hand, and also provides a method that allows you to see how effectively you use the given steps.

But of course, don’t be afraid to cut yourself some slack — self-care is incredibly important! Be kind to ya mind 😇

Simply copy this template into your workspace of choice to get started!

