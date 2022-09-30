📆 How to Plan a Productive Workweek Template

According to some studies, 80% of people don’t want to go to work on Monday mornings (relatable…). When they do, they most likely have too many things to do and/or don’t have enough time to do them all. Unfortunately, a common reaction to having too much on your plate is to look at how much you have to do and procrastinate instead of actually doing any of it 😕

However, there is hope! By prioritizing and focusing on what’s most important, you can have an enjoyable and productive week 😌 So let’s get started with this free task list template!

Have you ever wondered how to plan a productive workweek? If so, you need to check out this free template. This task list template will help you prioritize your tasks so that you can have an enjoyable and productive week.

Simply copy it to your workspace of choice to get started 💪