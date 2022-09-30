Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer.   Live demo   |   Learn more

Tips & tricks to help you multitask effectively! Free Multitasking Productivity Task List / Checklist / Guide Template.

👩‍💻 How to Multitask Remotely & Collaboratively Template

Tips & tricks to help you multitask effectively.

Do you work remotely? Get a remote team to collaborate on a project remotely?

Do you always struggle with how best to stay focused and organized when working remotely or collaboratively?

If so, this task list is for you. This task list will walk you through the process of setting up your tasks in Taskade, with handy guidelines along the way.

It might seem weird that in other templates, we recommend not multitasking so you can focus on one task at a time, and yet here we are, providing tips on how to multitask. A bit odd, isn’t it?

Well, multitasking certainly isn’t appropriate for every situation, and if you do decide to multitask, be sure to do so with care and attention. This task list will help walk you through the process with some handy guidelines ✨

Simply copy it to your workspace of choice to get started!

nine dotsred circles

