💡 How to Fix Your Remote Team’s Productivity Template

Taskade is all about the work. Our team of digital nomads live and breathe efficient productivity, so it can be hard to take time out for self-care. But just like you wouldn’t neglect your own physical health, you also need to prioritize mental wellbeing.

What do you do when your remote team struggles with getting things done? With a rising trend of remote companies, it is becoming increasingly important to be able to manage your remote team’s productivity. But going remote does not mean the team’s productivity has to suffer! We created a simple checklist of ways to boost your team’s productivity.

This template contains the following methods to increase your team’s productivity:

💡 Reducing Your Obsession With Productivity At Work 💆‍♀️ Allowing Yourself To Have Personal Time 💭 Changing Your Thinking To Help Reduce Your Obsession 🧘‍♂️ Learning To Manage The Stress of Productivity

