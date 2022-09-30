🕹 How to Become a Video Game Designer Template

Game design is an extremely competitive field, and it is definitely not easy to secure a career as a game designer. However, just because something is hard doesn’t mean it’s not doable! Here is a free guide filled with a collection of tips and tricks on how to make it in game design.

Video game design is an extremely competitive field, and it is definitely not easy to secure a career as a game designer. However, just because something is hard doesn’t mean it’s not doable! Here is a free guide filled with a collection of tips and tricks on how to make it in game design ✨

Most of the inspiration for this guide stems from this GameDesigning piece: https://www.gamedesigning.org/become-a-game-designer/ 😊

Simply copy this template into your workspace of choice to get started! 💪