👍 AI Team Review Checklist Template

When a project wraps up, it’s only natural you want to maintain the momentum while spirits are high. But you can actually boost performance by hitting pause and conducting a team review.

This team review checklist will help you see how each team member contributed to a project, what worked, what didn’t work, and how to make the next project bigger and better.

Collaborate on Team Reviews

Our template helps teams collaborate using a single document for comments and suggestions. It also gives every team member an opportunity to voice their opinion and ask questions:

“What did we do well?”

“What can we improve on?”

“Were all the tasks completed?”

“Did we face any obstacles?”

“How can they be avoided in the future?”

Wrap Up a Project With the Team Review Checklist

The team review checklist will help your team wind down and discuss any obstacles you faced during a project. Here are a few more reasons why you should use a team review checklist:

Increase transparency. You don’t need walls upon walls of text. A checklist format is scannable, so it’s easier to highlight information and add value for your team.

Collaborate on the same page. No more back-and-forth emails and hectic communication. Your team can chat and collaborate on the same page, in real-time.

Customize everything. Celebrating team wins? Drag-and-drop them at the top of the list. Giving individual updates? Give team members a nudge with @mention.

How to Use the Team Review Checklist

To get started, sign in to your Taskade account or sign up for free. Open the template link and click on the ➕Use Template button. Choose the Workspace where you want to create your team review checklist.

