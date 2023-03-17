🤖 Introducing Taskade AI – now on all platforms! Try for free and experience the future of productivity.    

Weekly and monthly team feedback review and checklist.

👍 AI Team Review Checklist Template

Debrief effectively with this team review checklist.

When a project wraps up, it’s only natural you want to maintain the momentum while spirits are high. But you can actually boost performance by hitting pause and conducting a team review.

This team review checklist will help you see how each team member contributed to a project, what worked, what didn’t work, and how to make the next project bigger and better.

Collaborate on Team Reviews

Our template helps teams collaborate using a single document for comments and suggestions. It also gives every team member an opportunity to voice their opinion and ask questions:

  • “What did we do well?”
  • “What can we improve on?”
  • “Were all the tasks completed?”
  • “Did we face any obstacles?”
  • “How can they be avoided in the future?”

Wrap Up a Project With the Team Review Checklist

The team review checklist will help your team wind down and discuss any obstacles you faced during a project. Here are a few more reasons why you should use a team review checklist:

  • Increase transparency. You don’t need walls upon walls of text. A checklist format is scannable, so it’s easier to highlight information and add value for your team.
  • Collaborate on the same page. No more back-and-forth emails and hectic communication. Your team can chat and collaborate on the same page, in real-time.
  • Customize everything. Celebrating team wins? Drag-and-drop them at the top of the list. Giving individual updates? Give team members a nudge with @mention.

How to Use the Team Review Checklist

  1. To get started, sign in to your Taskade account or sign up for free.
  2. Open the template link and click on the ➕Use Template button.
  3. Choose the Workspace where you want to create your team review checklist.
  4. Customize your team review using Taskade’s editing and formatting features.
  5. Finally, click on the Share button next to your profile photo to start collaborating.

Create your own team review checklist on Taskade

