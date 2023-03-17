👍 AI Team Review Checklist Template

🤖 Introducing Taskade AI – now on all platforms! Try for free and experience the future of productivity.
Weekly and monthly team feedback review and checklist. Free, shareable team workflow template.
When a project wraps up, it’s only natural you want to maintain the momentum while spirits are high. But you can actually boost performance by hitting pause and conducting a team review.
This team review checklist will help you see how each team member contributed to a project, what worked, what didn’t work, and how to make the next project bigger and better.
Our template helps teams collaborate using a single document for comments and suggestions. It also gives every team member an opportunity to voice their opinion and ask questions:
The team review checklist will help your team wind down and discuss any obstacles you faced during a project. Here are a few more reasons why you should use a team review checklist:
Debrief effectively with this team review checklist.
