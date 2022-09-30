Start a bullet journal to organize and plan your personal tasks days and weeks ahead.

Want to jump on the BuJo bandwagon? Maybe you just need a simple tool to get organized. Either way, this template will help you create your first digital bullet journal in seconds.

What is a Bullet Journal And Why Should You Use a Digital One?

Bullet journaling is a planning and personal organization method created by Ryder Carroll. Your bullet journal (or BuJo for short) begins with a notebook.

Inside you create an index along with custom pages for scheduling, tracking habits, and task lists.

Some bullet journal users like to keep things simple and minimalistic, while others build their BuJo into a combination of a planner and a diary. Many even include a lot of doodles and sketches.

For those who like to turn their bullet journal into something of an art project, going digital can seem like a challenge, but in today’s world, it really does not have to be.

Art, like everything else, can easily be imported into the digital world.

A digital bullet journal has many benefits, including:

Allowing you to add users for collaboration

Create reminders

Opens up search functions to easily find something in your BuJo

Save time in drawing templates over and over

Backup your bullet journal and not risk losing it if you accidentally misplace your physical journal

Have access to your BuJo across multiple devices

Stay on Track With a Digital Bullet Journal

Why digital, you ask, and why Taskade? Well, here are a few upsides:

You can access it on any device. Your digital bullet journal is already in your pocket. Take notes on iOS, Android, and in a web browser and access them wherever you are.

You can personalize it. A digital bullet journal lets you edit and format entries in a blink–highlight text, mix bullet point styles, add custom backgrounds, or upload photos.

You can get creative. Want to view your weekly spread as a Kanban board? Or would you rather visualize ideas using a mind map? You can do all that in a few clicks!

How to Use the Bullet Journal Template

To get started, sign in to your Taskade account or sign up for free. Open the template link and click on the ➕Use Template button. Choose the Workspace where you want to create your bullet journal. Customize your entries using Taskade’s editing and formatting features. Finally, click on the Share button next to your profile photo to start collaborating.

Create your own Digital Bullet Journal on Taskade