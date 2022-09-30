Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer. Live demo | Learn more
Keep track of goals and record important moments in life with this bullet journal template.
Start a bullet journal to organize and plan your personal tasks days and weeks ahead.
Want to jump on the BuJo bandwagon? Maybe you just need a simple tool to get organized. Either way, this template will help you create your first digital bullet journal in seconds.
Bullet journaling is a planning and personal organization method created by Ryder Carroll. Your bullet journal (or BuJo for short) begins with a notebook.
Inside you create an index along with custom pages for scheduling, tracking habits, and task lists.
Some bullet journal users like to keep things simple and minimalistic, while others build their BuJo into a combination of a planner and a diary. Many even include a lot of doodles and sketches.
For those who like to turn their bullet journal into something of an art project, going digital can seem like a challenge, but in today’s world, it really does not have to be.
Art, like everything else, can easily be imported into the digital world.
A digital bullet journal has many benefits, including:
Why digital, you ask, and why Taskade? Well, here are a few upsides: