Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer.   Live demo   |   Learn more

Log inSign up
download dots
red circlessolid starsemi circle

Ensure that your website functions correctly & runs smoothly! Free Collaborative Startup Engineering Design Team WordPress Ongoing Maintenance Task List / Checklist / Guide / Cheat Sheet Template.

👨‍🔧 WordPress Ongoing Maintenance Cheat Sheet [6/6] Template

Ensure that your website functions correctly & runs smoothly.

[6/6]

This checklist provides a step-by-step guide to ensure that your site functions correctly and will run smoothly!

This is the sixth in a series of six templates designed to help you start a WordPress blog and/or website.

Simply copy this template into your workspace of choice to get started 💪

Credit: Make A Website Hub – Starting a Blog/Website – Cheat Sheet

nine dotsred circles

More Templates

Celery Tasks Checklist
Celery Tasks Checklist
API Security Checklist
API Security Checklist
GitHub Open Source Checklist
GitHub Open Source Checklist
Web Application Security Assessment Checklist
Web Application Security Assessment Checklist
Quality Assurance Testing
Quality Assurance Testing
Tech Stacks Checklist
Tech Stacks Checklist
Project Launch Checklist
Project Launch Checklist
Web Developer Security Checklist
Web Developer Security Checklist
Programmer Competency Matrix Checklist
Programmer Competency Matrix Checklist
Angular Performance Checklist
Angular Performance Checklist
Linux Hardening Checklist
Linux Hardening Checklist
Pull Request Checklist – Do’s and Don’ts
Pull Request Checklist – Do’s and Don’ts
TaskadeAboutPricingPressJobsFAQLegalReviewsCompareHelp CenterCommunity ForumAffiliate PartnersServer StatusIntegrationsSecurityContact
DownloadsAndroidiOSMacMac App StoreWindowsMicrosoft StoreLinux (x86)Linux (ARM)Snap StoreChromeFirefoxEdge
Designed ForRemote WorkTask ManagementEducationOutlinerStartupsDesignersAgenciesMarketersMind MappingVideo ChatNonprofitsDevelopersWriters
TemplatesFeaturedPersonalProject ManagementEducationTask ManagementProduct ManagementRemote WorkMarketingAIMeetingsMind Map
Team ManagementRoadmapStrategyStartupGamingProductionEngineeringOrganizationalDesignResearchMaintenanceY CombinatorHow-TosTrip PlanningMusicPlanning
Blog
Made with ❤️ in San Francisco, US
© 2023 Taskade.