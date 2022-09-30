Establish a stable software system with this free checklist template!

Go over the different attributes and policies that need to be met to ensure a stable system, covering preparation, processes and people, system planning, setup, development, database selection, programming language selection, architecture, configuration, operations, site reliability, tools, and security.

At the end of the checklist, there is a list of references and resources from which you can read and learn more!

Simply copy this template into your workspace of choice to get started 💪

Credit: github.com/theodesp/stable-systems-checklist