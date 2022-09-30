Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer.   Live demo   |   Learn more

Log inSign up
download dots
red circlessolid starsemi circle

Boost your productivity as a programmer! Free Startup Software Engineering Programming Task List / Checklist Template.

🙇‍♂️ Programmer’s Productivity Checklist Template

Boost your productivity as a programmer!

Boost your productivity as a programmer with this free software engineering checklist! Familiarize yourself with best practices relating to planning and deadlines; productivity; professional development; and quality, tests, and troubleshooting.

This template contains the following sections:

  1. 📆 Planning/Deadlines
  2. 🙇‍♀️ Productivity
  3. 👩‍💼 Professional Development
  4. 👨‍🔧 Quality/Tests/Troubleshooting

Organize and filter tasks with #hashtags, and add as many emojis and/or graphics as you’d like! Feel free to customize this template as you see fit 🎨

What’s more, check out our list of best text editors for programming to help you take your productivity to the next level.

Simply copy this into your workspace of choice to get started! 💪

nine dotsred circles

More Templates

Celery Tasks Checklist
Celery Tasks Checklist
API Security Checklist
API Security Checklist
GitHub Open Source Checklist
GitHub Open Source Checklist
Web Application Security Assessment Checklist
Web Application Security Assessment Checklist
Quality Assurance Testing
Quality Assurance Testing
Tech Stacks Checklist
Tech Stacks Checklist
Project Launch Checklist
Project Launch Checklist
Web Developer Security Checklist
Web Developer Security Checklist
Programmer Competency Matrix Checklist
Programmer Competency Matrix Checklist
Angular Performance Checklist
Angular Performance Checklist
Linux Hardening Checklist
Linux Hardening Checklist
Pull Request Checklist – Do’s and Don’ts
Pull Request Checklist – Do’s and Don’ts
TaskadeAboutPricingPressJobsFAQLegalReviewsCompareHelp CenterCommunity ForumAffiliate PartnersServer StatusIntegrationsSecurityContact
DownloadsAndroidiOSMacMac App StoreWindowsMicrosoft StoreLinux (x86)Linux (ARM)Snap StoreChromeFirefoxEdge
Designed ForRemote WorkTask ManagementEducationOutlinerStartupsDesignersAgenciesMarketersMind MappingVideo ChatNonprofitsDevelopersWriters
TemplatesFeaturedPersonalProject ManagementEducationTask ManagementProduct ManagementRemote WorkMarketingAIMeetingsMind Map
Team ManagementRoadmapStrategyStartupGamingProductionEngineeringOrganizationalDesignResearchMaintenanceY CombinatorHow-TosTrip PlanningMusicPlanning
Blog
Made with ❤️ in San Francisco, US
© 2023 Taskade.