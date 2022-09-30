Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer.   Live demo   |   Learn more

Programmer Competency Matrix Checklist: A Free Startup Engineering Task List Template. Use this free, online checklist to figure out what you need to know to be a competent programmer.

🧑‍💻 Programmer Competency Matrix Checklist Template

Use this free, online checklist to figure out what you need to know to be a competent programmer.

Programmers need to have a good idea of how to recognize code dynamic programming solutions, on top of a whole spectrum of other skills. The better you are at these skills, the more companies will be willing to onboard you and pay you more! We have compiled a checklist of the skills you should know to become a better programmer.

Here are the categories we have created:

  1. 🖥 Computer Science
  2. 💻 Software Engineering
  3. ⌨️ Programming
  4. 🛠 Experience
  5. 🧠 Knowledge

Simply copy this project over to your workspace and get started!

