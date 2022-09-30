🗝 Node.js Security Checklist Template

Node.js is fairly secure in itself, but as your web application starts to scale in size, there are things to look out for.

One thing you should focus on is strengthening the security of the application so that your users’ data is kept safe from hacks. Improve your Node.js security with this list of things to look out for. 🔒

This template contains the following sections:

Errors Input & Output Auditing & Logging Cryptography Authentication & Authorization Session Environment

Simply copy this template into your workspace to get started!

If you’re looking for software to help edit plain text, check out our list of best text editors.