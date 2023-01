A comprehensive checklist for your next JavaScript project.

Prepare for your next JavaScript project with this free comprehensive checklist! Use emojis—👍👎😬—as keys to answer some of the questions in this list.

This template is divided into three main sections:

👩‍💼 Management 👩‍🎤 Design & UX 🛠 Development

Simply copy this into your workspace of choice to get started!