🦅 Haskell Preflight Checklist Template

🦅 Haskell Preflight Checklist Template

Take the necessary steps to release quality code to the public.

Yes, code quality is a lot like art. It can be subjective and often difficult to measure. That’s why we’re offering the Haskell Preflight Checklist for free! With this checklist, you’ll know whether or not you’re releasing quality code to the public by making sure it’s accessible and pleasing to reviewers.

Take the necessary steps to release quality code to the public with this free preflight checklist! Make sure your code is accessible and pleasing to reviewers ✨

This template is divided into three main sections:

  1. ✅ Release Checklist
  2. ☝️ Update Checklist
  3. 👨‍🔧 Ongoing Maintenance Checklist

Simply copy this into your workspace of choice to get started!

nine dotsred circles

