📖 GitHub Open Source Checklist Template

It couldn’t be easier to create open-source on GitHub, and the first step is here! This free checklist has everything you need to take care of all important tasks for getting started fast. We use it every day, so you know it’s good 💯 Simply copy this template into your workspace of choice to get started on your new project!

Use this free checklist to take care of all important tasks when creating an open source project on GitHub! Familiarize yourself with the appropriate steps to take, and read some handy tips and tricks to start your project off right 💯

Simply copy this template into your workspace of choice to get started!